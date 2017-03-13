Charges filed against father of wounded toddler
The father of a Chicago toddler who was accidently shot in the head has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Authorities say the 3-year-old son of Michael D. Riley was accidentally shot while playing cops and robbers Thursday and was in critical condition.
