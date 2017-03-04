Chance the Rapper, Illinois governor discuss school funding
Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper used a Friday sit-down with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to press for immediate funding for cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools, but said he left "flustered" over "vague answers." The unusual one-on-one meeting comes amid a two-year budget fight between the Republican first-term governor and the Democrat-controlled Legislature, who are deadlocked on a state spending plan.
