Campaign donation limits lifted in Illinois governor's race
Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy's roughly $250,000 donation to his own campaign has lifted spending caps in what's expected to be another big money race for Illinois governor. Kennedy's contribution, filed with election officials Friday, follows Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's record-setting $50 million donation to his own re-election bid last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Nuff Said
|238
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Sun
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC