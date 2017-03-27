Campaign donation limits lifted in Il...

Campaign donation limits lifted in Illinois governor's race

6 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy's roughly $250,000 donation to his own campaign has lifted spending caps in what's expected to be another big money race for Illinois governor. Kennedy's contribution, filed with election officials Friday, follows Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's record-setting $50 million donation to his own re-election bid last year.

