Bring back cop-killer Assata -- ASAP
If FBI agents have time to track down Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys, why can't they bring back AWOL convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur? It is time for one of the agency's most wanted women in the world to pay her dues. And President Trump is just the man to force this militant and unrepentant escapee to face justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Levi
|237
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Tue
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC