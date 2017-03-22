Body cam video shows charged Illinois officer punching man
SPRINGFIELD – Newly released police body camera footage from Springfield shows an officer punching a 19-year-old man nearly a dozen times. The footage released Monday stems from an altercation last month that led to 32-year-old officer Samuel A. Rosario facing misdemeanor battery and felony official misconduct charges.
