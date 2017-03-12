Bill seeks stiffer sentences for impa...

Bill seeks stiffer sentences for impaired wrong-way drivers

Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

The mother of a Chicago Ridge police officer killed in a 2015 crash with an intoxicated, wrong-way motorist is pushing for legislation that would increase penalties for people convicted in such crashes. The Daily Southtown reports Lisa Smith is supporting a bill in the Illinois Legislature to allow judges to impose a harsher sentence in an impaired driving case if the motorist was driving against traffic.

