Bid to strip terrorist's citizenship may mark new Trump way
The Department of Justice has taken the rare step of trying to strip a convicted terrorist of U.S. citizenship in what some critics say could mark a new, tougher line under President Donald Trump. Pakistani-born Iyman Faris is serving the last years of a 20-year sentence imposed in 2003 for plotting with al-Qaida to destroy New York's Brooklyn Bridge.
