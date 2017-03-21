APNewsBreak: 124 Illinois prison nurses get layoff notices
A law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation says the FBI and IRS will announce corruption charges Tuesday against embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams. Afghanistan says it wants the Trump administration to send more forces and help meet "military shortfalls" in the battle against the Taliban and the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|6 hr
|Native ...
|24
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 18
|Friday
|236
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC