Anti-abortion doctor, centers sue over Illinois health law
An anti-abortion physician and two pregnancy help centers have filed a lawsuit alleging an Illinois law requiring them to discuss abortion with patients is unconstitutional. The Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
