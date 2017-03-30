An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for localized flooding until 7PM CDT over northeast Illi...
Weather Service in Chicago has issued an * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... Livingston County in central Illinois... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Lee County in north central Illinois... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT * Doppler radar continues to indicate heavy rains due to showers and thunderstorms.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|4 hr
|No on April 4
|8
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|6 hr
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
