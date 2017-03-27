Amtrak service to be curtailed for day for track upgrades
Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph get done. The affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt April 3. Buses will replace them for the one day.
