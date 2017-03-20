Ameren Illinois installing "IntelliRu...

Ameren Illinois installing "IntelliRupter" in Taylorville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Ameren Illinois officials say they will install a device designed to reduce the number of individuals affected by an outage in Taylorville on March 22. Officials say the device, known as an IntelliRupter, will be placed onto an existing residential circuit in the 900 block of East Elm Street. This device will work with four other IntelliRupter devices to sense blockages in the flow of electricity, and to identify circuits that power have be re-routed from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 18 Friday 236
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 14 Well Well 23
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC