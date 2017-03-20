Ameren Illinois installing "IntelliRupter" in Taylorville
Ameren Illinois officials say they will install a device designed to reduce the number of individuals affected by an outage in Taylorville on March 22. Officials say the device, known as an IntelliRupter, will be placed onto an existing residential circuit in the 900 block of East Elm Street. This device will work with four other IntelliRupter devices to sense blockages in the flow of electricity, and to identify circuits that power have be re-routed from.
