Airport in northern Illinois sees jump in cargo, passengers
The Chicago Rockford International Airport says it recorded a nearly 16 percent increase from 2015 in the amount of cargo to about 923 million pounds. The Rockford Register Star reports that comes after Ohio-based ABX Air started operations at the airport last September.
