ACLU blasts Fardon for 'blindsided attack' on curtailing stop-and-frisk

The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday blasted former U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon for what they characterized as a "blindsided attack" on a 2015 agreement curtailing the Chicago Police Department 's use of stop-and-frisk measures. In an open letter released to the media after he left office Monday, Fardon said the ACLU's settlement had "swung the pendulum hard" away from pro-active law enforcement by "telling cops if you go talk to those kids on the corner, you're going to have to take 40 minutes to fill out a form, and you're going to have to give them a receipt with your badge number on it."

