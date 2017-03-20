A talk with Yaa Gyasi, author of best-selling saga a Homegoinga

In a dungeon under a fortress on the coast of Ghana, in the spot where captured Africans had once been shackled until they could be shipped to America and sold - that was where Yaa Gyasi began to plan her first novel. “The tour guide started to talk to us about things I had never heard before, like how the British soldiers used to marry the local women,” Gyasi said in a telephone interview.

