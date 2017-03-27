a oeTobacco 21a follows Smoke Free Illinois
One of the sponsors of the original Smoke Free Illinois law - ten years ago - says a photo of his face was in every bar in his district with a red line through it. State Sen. Terry Link , now supporting a measure to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, says now people realize how good it is to eat and drink in a smoke-free environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|59 min
|No on April 4
|8
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|2 hr
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC