a oeTobacco 21a follows Smoke Free Illinois

One of the sponsors of the original Smoke Free Illinois law - ten years ago - says a photo of his face was in every bar in his district with a red line through it. State Sen. Terry Link , now supporting a measure to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, says now people realize how good it is to eat and drink in a smoke-free environment.

