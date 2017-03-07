5 things to know about the GOP Obamacare replacement plan in Illinois

Instruments are prepared as surgeon Harel Deutsch, right, and resident Mena G. Kerolus, left, perform an anterior spine fusion surgery Thursday, May 5, 2016 on a patient at Rush University Medical Center. Instruments are prepared as surgeon Harel Deutsch, right, and resident Mena G. Kerolus, left, perform an anterior spine fusion surgery Thursday, May 5, 2016 on a patient at Rush University Medical Center.

