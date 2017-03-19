2017 Election Questionnare: Mike Turner, candidate for Woodstock city council
Being an effective member of Council requires the ability to thoughtfully consider multiple facets of the issues, considering input from a wide variety of sources, applying intelligence and analysis to decisions, and political will to move forward with decisions that are in the best interest of the City. It is my belief that I have exhibited these traits while on Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Friday
|236
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC