2017 Election Questionnaire: Scott Gessert, candidate for Woodstock city council
The Home-rule Policy requires a public hearing on any proposed home-rule tax increase. The adoption of this policy last year by the City of Woodstock is the direct result of my efforts in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Friday
|236
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC