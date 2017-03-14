2017 Election Questionaire: Jim Cosler, candidate for Mayor of Cary
The position of mayor is one which is very important to the community. To succeed in this responsibility, a person must possess the qualities and attributes which the people in the community desire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julia Fox
|1 hr
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|5 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Friday
|234
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Tue
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC