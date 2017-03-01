2 dead, thousands without power after severe weather sweeps through the Heartland
Two people are dead and widespread damage is being reported all across the Heartland after severe weather made its way into the Heartland yesterday. All of the Heartland was under a risk of severe weather, including tornadoes, on Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rob
|232
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 20
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Feb 20
|cubeshaker
|19
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC