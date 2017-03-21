124 Illinois prison nurses get layoff notices
SPRINGFIELD – The 124 union nurses working in Illinois prisons have received layoff notices telling them their jobs are being privatized, according to a letter from Gov. Bruce Rauner's office obtained by The Associated Press. The notice from the Republican's administration to the Illinois Nurses Association said nurses at 12 prisons would be laid off June 15, two days after contract nurses are hired.
