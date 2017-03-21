124 Illinois prison nurses get layoff...

124 Illinois prison nurses get layoff notices

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

SPRINGFIELD – The 124 union nurses working in Illinois prisons have received layoff notices telling them their jobs are being privatized, according to a letter from Gov. Bruce Rauner's office obtained by The Associated Press. The notice from the Republican's administration to the Illinois Nurses Association said nurses at 12 prisons would be laid off June 15, two days after contract nurses are hired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 28 min Levi 237
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 15 hr Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC