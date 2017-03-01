1 dead as tornado hits Ottawa during repeated rounds of severe storms in Illinois
One person was confirmed dead in Ottawa in north-central Illinois after a tornado touched down there, part of a weather system that produced severe weather across the northern part of the state Tuessday night, according to the National Weather Service. The Ottawa Fire Department reported one fatality from the tornado that hit Ottawa about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
