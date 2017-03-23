1.4M Illinoisans affected after state agency vendor hacked
The governor's office says about 1.4 million Illinoisans are affected after one of the state's employment security agency vendors was hacked. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office said Friday afternoon that the Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly about the hack.
