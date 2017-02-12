World Series trophy gets rock star tr...

World Series trophy gets rock star treatment in Elgin

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Matthias' husband Melburn was scouted by the Cubs as a pitcher until he injured his hand in a work accident. Her grandson John Adams is an usher for the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Fri Le Jimbo 8
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 9 Rob from the Sout... 225
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Feb 7 Thoerman 206
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Feb 7 MOM Feel You 1,318
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Feb 6 mahz 52,086
News Kenny Golladay Feb 6 RedPharttz 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC