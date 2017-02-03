With Trump travel ban stay, immigrants scramble to get back to US
Abdullah Alghazali walks with his son Ali Alghazali, 13, a Yemeni who was previously prevented from boarding a plane, upon Ali's arrival at Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens, New York City, New York. After a federal appeals court early Sunday denied an initial request by the Trump administration to reinstate its controversial travel ban, a crush of people stranded in legal limbo rushed to fly back to the United States during the temporary stay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Boobish Phartology
|2
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|19 hr
|Mikey
|25
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|Sat
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Friday
|224
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Jan 30
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Jan 30
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC