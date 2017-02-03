With Trump travel ban stay, immigrants scramble to get back to US

Abdullah Alghazali walks with his son Ali Alghazali, 13, a Yemeni who was previously prevented from boarding a plane, upon Ali's arrival at Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens, New York City, New York. After a federal appeals court early Sunday denied an initial request by the Trump administration to reinstate its controversial travel ban, a crush of people stranded in legal limbo rushed to fly back to the United States during the temporary stay.

