Whicker: John Jackson, who died Thursday at 81, coached football at USC
Then USC assistant coach John Jackson, left, talks to Trojans fullback Lynn Cain. 'He didn't just teach you how to run,' Cain said about Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Sat
|Canadian tourist ...
|18
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Fri
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Thu
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 10
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC