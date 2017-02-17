Wheaton woman wins $250,000 in lottery
Sandy McDuffee won $250,000 in the Illinois Lottery after scratching a winning Crossword ticket. According to a news release from the Illinois Lottery, she plans to buy a house with her winnings.
