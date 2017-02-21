University of Illinois veterans help Danville fire victims

University of Illinois veterans have organized a clothing drive for victims of a fire in Danville that killed one veteran and displaced others. The News-Gazette reports that 75-year-old David R. Singleton was killed in the fire at a veterans' group home Feb. 2. University of Illinois student and Marine veteran Jason Sakowski contacted Veterans Affairs officials at the Illiana Health Care campus in Danville to ask what the Illini Veterans could do to help.

