Uncertainly looms in Illinois ethanol industry

February 26 - Ethanol production in the United States is at record levels right now, with billions of gallons being produced annually, according to David Loos, Director of Research and Business Development for the Illinois Corn Growers Association. Loos said the ethanol industry is producing about 16 billion gallons per year; and in the state of Illinois, production capacity has increased the last three years.

