U.S. sheriffs still looking for legal clarity on deportation policies

15 hrs ago

Despite tough talk on sanctuary cities from the Trump administration, many sheriffs still fear that they lack the legal right to hold prisoners for possible deportation, even at the request of federal authorities. Sheriffs, who operate 85 percent of local jails, are still waiting for courts to clarify the legality of "detainers," or federal requests to hold prisoners for possible deportation.

