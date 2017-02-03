Trump's Foreign Policy: Obama's Third...

Trump's Foreign Policy: Obama's Third Term, Bush's Fifth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

"Let me begin by saying that although this has been billed as an anti- war rally, I stand before you as someone who is not opposed to war in all circumstances," Illinois State Senator Barack Obama said in 2002. Later in the same speech: "What I am opposed to is a dumb war."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 7 hr Mikey 25
News Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,... Sat Verve Queen 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Friday 224
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Jan 31 SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
Need my daughter back Jan 30 Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Jan 30 Richies Cool Man ... 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC