Transgender protection status remains in Illinois
Illinois public school transgender students will continue to use the restrooms for the sex they identify with, despite President Donald Trump's decision to revoke federal protections. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan weighed in on the issue Thursday condemning the actions by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education in rescinding federal guidance protecting transgender students from discrimination and harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Mike L
|229
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 20
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Feb 20
|cubeshaker
|19
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC