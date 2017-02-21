Transgender protection status remains...

Transgender protection status remains in Illinois

14 hrs ago

Illinois public school transgender students will continue to use the restrooms for the sex they identify with, despite President Donald Trump's decision to revoke federal protections. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan weighed in on the issue Thursday condemning the actions by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education in rescinding federal guidance protecting transgender students from discrimination and harassment.

Chicago, IL

