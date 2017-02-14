The Latest: Durbin says election to live in 'cyber infamy'

FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington for a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin T... Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is referring to the intelligence community assessment that Russia meddled in the Nov. 8 election to help Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Durbin said on the Senate floor Tuesday that the resignation of Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, shows the need to examine the role that Russia has played in the election and the contacts that occurred with Russia as the Obama administration imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.