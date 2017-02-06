The Latest: 16 AGs say court should block travel ban
Attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court judge's stay on President Donald Trump's immigration order. The friend of the court brief was filed Monday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|mahz
|52,090
|Kenny Golladay
|5 hr
|RedPharttz
|2
|Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14)
|18 hr
|Boobish Phartology
|2
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Sun
|Mikey
|25
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|Sat
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 3
|Friday
|224
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC