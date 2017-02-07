Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event

Rohi Atassi, right, from Syria, leads new US citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance after Atassi and 116 others from 37 countries took the oath of citizenship from U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, left, in the Northern District of Illinois, during a naturalization ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Chicago. Atassi has not returned to Syria since his last visit in the fall of 2011.

