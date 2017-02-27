Suspected killer mistakenly released from custody
Police are searching for a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from s tate custody in an apparent case of miscommunication, Illinois officials said Monday. Garrett Glover, 29, was released early on parole after being sentenced in 2014 to four years in prison for attempted armed robbery, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
