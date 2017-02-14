States pursuing plans to help workers save for retirement

In this photo provided by Maria Zamudio, taken Feb. 9, 2017, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs talks to small business owners about Secure Choice IRA, a state-sponsored retirement savings plan, in Schaumburg, Ill. States are moving forward with new initiatives to help workers save for retirement, even as the Republican-led Congress tries to block rules making it easier for them to do so.

