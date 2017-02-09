Social service groups file second law...

Social service groups file second lawsuit against Rauner, other Illinois leaders

Chicago Tribune

Dozens of social service agencies that care for some of the state's most vulnerable people filed a second lawsuit against Gov. Bruce Rauner and others on Thursday as they try to get paid for programs they've continued to provide as the state stumbles along without a full budget. The move by the Pay Now Illinois coalition comes as a temporary budget for universities and social service providers expired in January, leaving some groups struggling to offer services like sexual assault counseling, home visits for seniors and early childhood education for low-income families.

Chicago, IL

