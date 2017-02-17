SIUE School of Pharmacy graduates board pass rate tops Illinois and Missouri
Graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's School of Pharmacy class of 2016 have exceeded both state and national averages, boasting a first-attempt board pass rate of 91.9 percent on the North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam . The graduates' combined score was the highest board pass rate of any program in Illinois or Missouri, and exceeded the 2016 state and national averages of 82.6 percent and 85.9 percent, respectively.
