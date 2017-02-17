SIU-Carbondale narrows chancellor search to 7 semifinalists
SIU System President Randy Dunn told the SIU Board of Trustees at their meeting this past week that a first round of interviews will be conducted via online video for off-campus applicants by the end of the month. The Southern Illinoisan reports that Dunn told trustees after the online video interviews the search committee will bring their top three picks to campus.
