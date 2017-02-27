Serious crash at Fosterburg Road and Illinois 140 injures two, damages three vehicles
A serious three-car collision resulted in two injured at the intersection across from the BP Station at the Fosterburg Road and Illinois Route 140 intersection late Monday afternoon. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
