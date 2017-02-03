Roskam meets with Republicans in Palatine, ignores 400 protestors

About 400 protesters jeered U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton outside in subfreezing temperatures on Saturday as he met with about 100 members of the Palatine Township Republican Organization in Palatine. The six-term Republican, who has been supporting President Donald Trump on the repeal-replace of Obamacare, the immigration executive order, taxes and other issues, bypassed the crowds and instead mingled with his party members.

