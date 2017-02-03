Roskam meets with Republicans in Palatine, ignores 400 protestors
About 400 protesters jeered U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton outside in subfreezing temperatures on Saturday as he met with about 100 members of the Palatine Township Republican Organization in Palatine. The six-term Republican, who has been supporting President Donald Trump on the repeal-replace of Obamacare, the immigration executive order, taxes and other issues, bypassed the crowds and instead mingled with his party members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|5 hr
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Friday
|224
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|19
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Jan 31
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Jan 30
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Jan 30
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Jan 30
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC