Representative Brady discusses budget...

Representative Brady discusses budget, minimum wage with SGA

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Vidette

State Representative Dan Brady discussed efforts to finalizing a package which includes budget, education and more with the Student Government Association Wednesday night. Due to the expiration of the stopgap fiscal year 2017 budget on Jan. 1, state spending stopped for many social programs that colleges and universities as well as families and communities depend on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,... 5 hr Verve Queen 3
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Friday 224
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Fri Frogface Kate 19
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Jan 31 SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
Need my daughter back Jan 30 Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Jan 30 Richies Cool Man ... 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC