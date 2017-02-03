Representative Brady discusses budget, minimum wage with SGA
State Representative Dan Brady discussed efforts to finalizing a package which includes budget, education and more with the Student Government Association Wednesday night. Due to the expiration of the stopgap fiscal year 2017 budget on Jan. 1, state spending stopped for many social programs that colleges and universities as well as families and communities depend on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
