Remnants of pipeline protest camp go up in flames
Some of the last remnants of the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp went up in flames Wednesday as campers set fire to makeshift wooden housing ahead of a government deadline to abandon the federal land that was the center of opposition to the project. Burning the structures was part of a leaving ceremony, according to protesters.
