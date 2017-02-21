Rauner's Education Reform Commission set to address financial woes
Since Governor Bruce Rauner created a bipartisan, bicameral Illinois School Funding Reform Commission in July of last year, Illinois has suffered a statewide budget crisis. The commission was set to provide a framework to the Illinois General Assembly for reforming school funding, but has since severely diminished funding for state universities, including Illinois State University.
