Rauner, lawmakers can't agree who writes school funding plan

When it comes to the complex, politically prickly topic of overhauling public school funding in Illinois, lawmakers and Gov. Bruce Rauner's office can't even agree on who should take the first step. Democrats who run the Senate Education Committee told Rauner's education adviser Thursday that the Republican governor should draft legislation to reflect recommendations from a school funding report released last week.

