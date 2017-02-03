Rauner hires Munger as a deputy governor

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Friday he has hired former state Comptroller Leslie Munger to serve as a deputy governor, saying she will focus on long-term budgeting and work with human services organizations hit hard by the state budget impasse. Munger will serve in addition to current Deputy Governor Trey Childress and will earn $135,000 annually, the same amount the Lincolnshire Republican made as comptroller.

