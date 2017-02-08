Prosecutor to investigate if ex-Seatt...

Prosecutor to investigate if ex-Seattle cop perjured herself in Illinois cold case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate possible misconduct involving a murder case in the 1957 slaying of a 7-year-old girl. The Daily-Chronicle reports the special prosecutor will look into whether a now-former Seattle police detective committed perjury in the prosecution of Seattle resident Jack McCullough for Maria Ridulph's killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 2 hr CZars_R_US 7
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 4 hr Rob from the Sout... 225
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Tue stand on guard 4 ... 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Tue Thoerman 206
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Tue MOM Feel You 1,318
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Mon mahz 52,090
News Kenny Golladay Feb 6 RedPharttz 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC