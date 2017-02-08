Prosecutor to investigate if ex-Seattle cop perjured herself in Illinois cold case
A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate possible misconduct involving a murder case in the 1957 slaying of a 7-year-old girl. The Daily-Chronicle reports the special prosecutor will look into whether a now-former Seattle police detective committed perjury in the prosecution of Seattle resident Jack McCullough for Maria Ridulph's killing.
