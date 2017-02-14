Program to provide free child care to...

Program to provide free child care to some Illinois veterans

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs announced the Tiny Boots Child Care Program on Tuesday at the Hines VA Hospital near Chicago. The department is teaming with the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago to coordinate child care for veterans who need it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... 6 hr factsdontmatteran... 12
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon South side Rob 226
News Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15) Mon Doubleburger Phart 11
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Mon bikerdave1212 6
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Feb 12 brian3311 207
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Feb 10 Le Jimbo 8
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC